HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, August 24
Fourth Night at the Market
2800 Navigation Blvd
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Free Tastings Friday
249 W 19th St
6:30 p.m.
Houston Paints Houston
Heritage Society
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Free Movie Night
Market Square
8:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 25
Tai Chai at Central Green
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd
9:30 p.m.
Story Time in the Gardens
22306 Aldine Westfield Rd
10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Free Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Sunday, August 26
Zumba at Levy Park
3801 Eastside St
12 p.m.
Pop Up Art Sale
Archway Gallery
1 p.m. - 5 p.m.