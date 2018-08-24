FREE STUFF

Enjoy some art or learn Tai Chai with these free happenings this weekend

Looking for some fun? Check out these FREE events with the family this weekend.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, August 24
Fourth Night at the Market
2800 Navigation Blvd
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Free Tastings Friday
249 W 19th St
6:30 p.m.

Houston Paints Houston
Heritage Society
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Free Movie Night
Market Square
8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 25

Tai Chai at Central Green
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd
9:30 p.m.

Story Time in the Gardens
22306 Aldine Westfield Rd
10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Free Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Sunday, August 26

Zumba at Levy Park
3801 Eastside St
12 p.m.

Pop Up Art Sale
Archway Gallery
1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
