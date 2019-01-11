Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!The Square at Memorial7 p.m.4411 Montrose Blvd6 p.m.Levy Park10 a.m.Discovery Green10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Discovery Green11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Levy Park10 a.m.The Square at Memorial7 p.m. - 9 p.m.The Evelyn Rubenstein JCC Fitness Center1 p.m.Levy Park3:30 p.m.City Centre3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.