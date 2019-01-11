HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, January 12
Free Movie Night
The Square at Memorial
7 p.m.
Opening Reception at Cindy Liscia Gallery
4411 Montrose Blvd
6 p.m.
Public Piano Play
Levy Park
10 a.m.
Saturday, January 12
Young Writer's Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
STEM
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Yoga in the Park
Levy Park
10 a.m.
The Square Live featuring Sherita Perez
The Square at Memorial
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday, January 13
Fitness Center Open House
The Evelyn Rubenstein JCC Fitness Center
1 p.m.
Sunday Drum Jam
Levy Park
3:30 p.m.
Beyond the Horizon
City Centre
3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.