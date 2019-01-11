FREE STUFF

Grab the family and catch a movie in the park for FREE this weekend

Here's some fun stuff for you and your family this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, January 12

Free Movie Night
The Square at Memorial
7 p.m.

Opening Reception at Cindy Liscia Gallery
4411 Montrose Blvd
6 p.m.

Public Piano Play
Levy Park
10 a.m.

Saturday, January 12

Young Writer's Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

STEM
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Yoga in the Park
Levy Park
10 a.m.

The Square Live featuring Sherita Perez
The Square at Memorial
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 13

Fitness Center Open House
The Evelyn Rubenstein JCC Fitness Center
1 p.m.

Sunday Drum Jam
Levy Park
3:30 p.m.

Beyond the Horizon
City Centre
3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
