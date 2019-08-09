Community & Events

Free movie under the moon, concert and workout class happening this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, August 9

Mommy and Me Fitness
Sugar Land Town Square
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Public Piano Play
Levy Park
10 a.m.

Music in the Plaza with Hayden Baker
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

As You Like It
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Recycling Saturdays
Discovery Green
All day

Movie Under the Moon
Sugar Land Town Square
8:15 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Star Gazing Party
Discovery Green
8 p.m.

Sunday, August 11

Sundays in the Park
Discovery Green
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday Drum Jam
Levy Park
3:30 p.m.
