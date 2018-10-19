HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, October 19
Women's Voices: Reading & Open Mic
2000A Edwards St, Ste 208
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Parachute Playtime at City Centre
800 Town and Country Blvd
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Splendid China XIII
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 20
Cross Creek Ranch Scarecrow
6450 Cross Creek Bend Ln
1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
East End Street Fest
2800 Navigation Blvd
12 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Cinema Under Stars
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd
7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Goosebumps Movie
Discovery Green
7:30 p.m.
Farmers Market
Elizabeth Baldwin Park
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sunday, October 21
Memento Mori at Texas Art Asylum
1719 Live Oak
1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Movie Night in the Patch
11330 Louetta
7 p.m.
All Day Sundays
Discovery Green
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.