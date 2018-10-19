FREE STUFF

From movie night to farmers markets, find all the FREE stuff happening this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Enjoy free stuff and more this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, October 19

Women's Voices: Reading & Open Mic
2000A Edwards St, Ste 208
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Parachute Playtime at City Centre
800 Town and Country Blvd
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Splendid China XIII
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 20

Cross Creek Ranch Scarecrow
6450 Cross Creek Bend Ln
1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

East End Street Fest
2800 Navigation Blvd
12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Cinema Under Stars
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd
7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Goosebumps Movie
Discovery Green
7:30 p.m.

Farmers Market
Elizabeth Baldwin Park
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 21

Memento Mori at Texas Art Asylum
1719 Live Oak
1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Movie Night in the Patch
11330 Louetta
7 p.m.

All Day Sundays
Discovery Green
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfree concertfree stufffreebie friday
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FREE STUFF
Willing to volunteer for free flights ?
CenterPoint Energy giving away free trees to Houston residents
First 100 people in line for Krispy Kreme opening get free doughnuts
Free BCycle rides in honor of Astros homestand
More free stuff
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Goodyear Blimp available for viewing in Sugar Land
Blue Angels take 2 local heroes on flight above Houston
James Harden & Jose Altuve grand marshals in Thanksgiving Parade
7 festivals to check out in Houston this weekend
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in northwest Houston
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down Gulf Freeway
Best friend killed by woman's suicidal ex in Montgomery Co.
2-alarm fire rips through roof of apartments in NW Houston
2 dead after wrong-way driver causes head-on crash
Developing Pacific storm could drench Texas next week
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $970M
Love designer stuff? Get them at a fraction of the price today
Show More
How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted
Astros lose Game 5 to end World Series title defense
Jose Altuve reacts to the Astros being eliminated from the playoffs
"NO REGRETS": Justin Verlander opens up on Game 5 loss
Lance McCullers Jr. explains why the Astros are special
More News