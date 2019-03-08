free stuff friday

Calling all Selena fans! Free movie and market celebrating the Queen of Tejano this weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Join the fun for FREE this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, March 8

French Cultures Festival
Discovery Green
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Music in the Plaza
City Centre
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Free Zumba Class
Sugar Land Town Square
10 a.m.

Free Movie at the Square
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Hit and Run Self Defense Class
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Art Market
Sawyer Yards
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

STAR Party
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Sunday Drum Jam
Levy Park
3:30 p.m.

Spring Break Kick-Off Concert
Levy Park
1 p.m.

Anything for Selena Market & Movie
2032 Karbach St.
12 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Unplugged
Discovery Green
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonfreebie fridayfree stuff fridayfree stufffamilyfun stuff
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man walking dog discovers woman's body in SE Houston
Man found dead after allegedly shooting son and wife
Smoke pours from parking garage on TSU campus
SpaceX crew capsule ends test flight with ocean splashdown
$273M Mega Millions winner almost left winning ticket in store
U-Haul pickup crashes into home where man and child slept inside
4-year-old accidentally kills fish after cuddling it
Show More
Man caught trying to light home on fire to get rid of ghost
THE 60: 'School of Rock' actor arrested for stealing musical instruments
Houston Weather: Warm, damp, and humid through the weekend
Young boy saves friend from suicide using Snapchat
Waitress helps police make child abuse arrests
More TOP STORIES News