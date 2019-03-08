Calling all Selena fans! Free movie and market celebrating the Queen of Tejano this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, March 8
French Cultures Festival
Discovery Green
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Music in the Plaza
City Centre
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Free Zumba Class
Sugar Land Town Square
10 a.m.
Free Movie at the Square
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m.
Saturday, March 9
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Hit and Run Self Defense Class
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Art Market
Sawyer Yards
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
STAR Party
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 10
Sunday Drum Jam
Levy Park
3:30 p.m.
Spring Break Kick-Off Concert
Levy Park
1 p.m.
Anything for Selena Market & Movie
2032 Karbach St.
12 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
Unplugged
Discovery Green
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
