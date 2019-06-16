Fun free ways to celebrate Father's Day

FATHER'S DAY: ABC13 dads and their children
Typhoon Texas Water Park is offering free admission to all fathers Sunday only.
Dads Splash FREE this Sunday June 16 WITH a purchase of a regular day ticket at the Admission window only!— Typhoon Texas (@TyphoonTexas) June 12, 2019
There is a catch. Dad can get in for free with the purchase of a single day ticket at the window, not online.
Families can enjoy raft rides, tube slides, and free fall body slides from 10:30 Sunday morning until 7.
The water park is near the Katy Mills Mall.
You can also celebrate father's day at the Kemah Boardwalk!
All dads will receive a free all day ride pass with the purchase of one pass.
Even though you can't always see him, dad will always be there to lift you up!— Kemah Boardwalk (@KemahBoardwalk) June 12, 2019
Celebrate Father's Day at Kemah Boardwalk with a Buy One All-Day Ride Pass, get one free for dad! Click here for coupon: https://t.co/fjxn6oEsD0
It includes unlimited admission for amusement rides.
You can find the digital coupon on their website.
Finally, Levy Park in Upper Kirby invites you to join their Fuzzy Side Up concert today.
It includes a mix of R&B, Rock, Soul and pop music, and of course, dancing.
You're encouraged to bring your blankets and park chairs.
Food trucks will also be on hand.
The event kicks off at 3 this afternoon.
