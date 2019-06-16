Community & Events

Fun free ways to celebrate Father's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This father's day, there are a number of free ways to celebrate the dad in your life.

FATHER'S DAY: ABC13 dads and their children

ABC13 anchors and reporters with their kids



Typhoon Texas Water Park is offering free admission to all fathers Sunday only.



There is a catch. Dad can get in for free with the purchase of a single day ticket at the window, not online.

Families can enjoy raft rides, tube slides, and free fall body slides from 10:30 Sunday morning until 7.

The water park is near the Katy Mills Mall.

You can also celebrate father's day at the Kemah Boardwalk!

All dads will receive a free all day ride pass with the purchase of one pass.



It includes unlimited admission for amusement rides.

You can find the digital coupon on their website.

Finally, Levy Park in Upper Kirby invites you to join their Fuzzy Side Up concert today.



It includes a mix of R&B, Rock, Soul and pop music, and of course, dancing.

You're encouraged to bring your blankets and park chairs.

Food trucks will also be on hand.

The event kicks off at 3 this afternoon.

