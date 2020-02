Free culinary classes available at the Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Food Bank is offering free culinary classes for people who are looking to work in the restaurant or hospitality industry.The 12-week-long training program is called " Community Kitchen " and provides culinary instruction, SERV Safe certification and life coaching."When you got an opportunity to better yourself in life, you got to take advantage of it," explained Joshua Joseph, who is working as a dishwasher, but training to become a cook.The program is free to adults over the age of 18, and it includes a small stipend to cover transportation and other costs.New classes start every eight weeks.