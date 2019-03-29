Free crawfish festival happening this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, March 29
Peter Rabbit
Levy Park
7:30 p.m.
Tomball German Fest
200 Market St
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Magical March Movies
Memorial City Square
7 p.m.
Summer Productions
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8 p.m.
Saturday, March 30
Yoga
Levy Park
10 a.m.
Spring Festival: Celebrating Colors at the MFAH
5101 Montrose Blvd
3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Crawfish Festival
Discovery Green
11:00 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Young Writer's Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m.
March of Dimes Baby's Day Out
Sugar Land Town Square
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Dabkeh Flash Mob
Sugar Land Town Square
5 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza
City Centre
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday, March 31
Free BBQ Sunday
Boondocks
5 p.m.
Zumba
Levy Park
7 a.m.
Free Yoga at Pitch 25
2120 Walker St
10 a.m.
