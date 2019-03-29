free stuff friday

Free crawfish festival happening this weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Enjoy these free things and more this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, March 29

Peter Rabbit
Levy Park
7:30 p.m.

Tomball German Fest
200 Market St
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Magical March Movies
Memorial City Square
7 p.m.

Summer Productions
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

Yoga
Levy Park
10 a.m.

Spring Festival: Celebrating Colors at the MFAH
5101 Montrose Blvd
3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Crawfish Festival
Discovery Green
11:00 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Young Writer's Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m.

March of Dimes Baby's Day Out
Sugar Land Town Square
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Dabkeh Flash Mob
Sugar Land Town Square
5 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza
City Centre
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

Free BBQ Sunday
Boondocks
5 p.m.

Zumba
Levy Park
7 a.m.

Free Yoga at Pitch 25
2120 Walker St
10 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonfree foodfreebie fridayfree stuff fridayfamilyfree concert
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE STUFF FRIDAY
Movies, live music and zumba all for FREE this weekend
TOP STORIES
LIVE TRAFFIC: Deadly 18-wheeler crash shuts down Eastex Fwy
Live: Christina Koch becomes 14th woman to perform spacewalk
Papa John's driver shot to death minutes after pizza delivery
Ryan Seacrest's most emotional moment on radio
Teen in custody after crashing truck into house in SW Houston
WEEKEND WEATHER: Storms return before a front blows through
Woman slashed across her throat at Houston hotel
Show More
15-year-old rescued from burning apartment building
Charges dismissed for nurse accused of unlicensed Botox
I-10 trouble: All lanes downtown to close this weekend
Art teacher lets students doodle on dress for project
NASA will pay people $19,000 to stay in bed 2 months
More TOP STORIES News