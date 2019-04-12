Free crawfish boil and art car show happening this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On a budget? Check out these free events happening around town this weekend.Levy Park7 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre8:15 p.m.912 Saint Charles St7 p.m.Discovery Green12 p.m.2100 Cane Island Pkwy3 p.m.18353 University Blvd4 p.m.Cross Creek Ranch3 p.m.1000 Bagby St2 p.m.Levy Park10 a.m. - 1 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square1 p.m. - 5 p.m.Discovery Green3 p.m. - 5 p.m.Discovery Green12 p.m. - 5 p.m.