free stuff friday

Free crawfish boil and art car show happening this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On a budget? Check out these free events happening around town this weekend.

Friday, April 12

Public Piano Play
Levy Park
7 p.m.

Aurelio Martinez & the Garifuna Soul Band
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.

Fast Friday in EaDo
912 Saint Charles St
7 p.m.

Tai Chi
Discovery Green
12 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Cane Island Car Show
2100 Cane Island Pkwy
3 p.m.

Houston's Coolest Crawfish Boil
18353 University Blvd
4 p.m.

Mutt Strut
Cross Creek Ranch
3 p.m.

Houston Art Car Parade
1000 Bagby St
2 p.m.

Egg Carton Plantings
Levy Park
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Earth Day
Sugar Land Town Square
1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

Sundays in the Park
Discovery Green
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Unplugged
Discovery Green
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
