Free crawfish boil and art car show happening this weekend

Free events happening around town this weekend.
Friday, April 12
Public Piano Play
Levy Park
7 p.m.
Aurelio Martinez & the Garifuna Soul Band
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.
Fast Friday in EaDo
912 Saint Charles St
7 p.m.
Tai Chi
Discovery Green
12 p.m.
Saturday, April 13
Cane Island Car Show
2100 Cane Island Pkwy
3 p.m.
Houston's Coolest Crawfish Boil
18353 University Blvd
4 p.m.
Mutt Strut
Cross Creek Ranch
3 p.m.
Houston Art Car Parade
1000 Bagby St
2 p.m.
Egg Carton Plantings
Levy Park
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Earth Day
Sugar Land Town Square
1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday, April 14
Sundays in the Park
Discovery Green
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Unplugged
Discovery Green
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
