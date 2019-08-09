Community & Events

Free concert this weekend with up-and-coming country star this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, August 9

Mommy and Me Fitness
Sugar Land Town Square
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Tai Chi
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Public Piano Play
Levy Park
10 a.m.

Music in the Plaza with Hayden Baker
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

As You Like It
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Recycling Saturdays
Discovery Green
All day

Movie Under the Moon
Sugar Land Town Square
8:15 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Star Gazing Party
Discovery Green
8 p.m.

Sunday, August 11

Sundays in the Park
Discovery Green
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday Drum Jam
Levy Park
3:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonfree stuff fridayfree stufffun stuff
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman saved boy whose 3 siblings drowned in La Porte
Shooter on the run after killing 2 men on I-10
Road work is shutting down SW Freeway this weekend
THE 60: Google Flights will refund if fares drop - if you do this
Spaghetti Warehouse reborn as Warehouse 72 in Spring Branch
Flight attendant fired after appearing drunk on flight
Shopper asks for 'something that would kill 200 people'
Show More
Man with shotgun sparks scare at Baybrook Mall: police
Giant crates arrive at Bayport Cruise Terminal
Texans comeback effort falls short in 28-26 loss to Packers
Police: Fla. man drives golf cart into Walmart, tries to run over people
Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Walmart store
More TOP STORIES News