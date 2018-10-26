Free candy, crafts and spooktacular events this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, October 26
Just Between Friends of North Houston
7500 Farm to Market 2920
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution
4930 W. Bellfort Rd.
8 p.m.
Crosspoint Community Church Fall Fest
700 Westgreen Blvd
6 p.m.
8th Annual Midtown Spookfest
Pub Fiction
Time varies
Art is an Outdoor Market
Greenway Plaza
11 a.m.
5th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fair
Emancipation Community Center
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Yappy Hour
Bagby Park
4:30 p.m.
Scream on the Green
Discovery Green
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday, October 27
Midtown in Motion
415 Gray St.
9:30 a.m.
Fall Festival
Dewberry Farm
10 a.m.
2nd Annual ARTumn Fest
City Centre
11 a.m.
Halloween Party and Costume Contest
Axelrad
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Boo Fest
Town Center Park
4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Dia De Los Muertos
Satellite Bar
5 p.m.
Sunday, October 27
Karbach ART Market
2032 Karbach St
12 p.m.
Free Haunted House at Mystery Rooms Houston
7620 Katy Fwy, Suite 110
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Dia De Los Muertos Festival
MECA Houston
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Trick or Treat Art Market
Karbach Brewing Co.
12 p.m.
Houston Family Fun Festival
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd.
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Halloween Town
Sugar Land Town Square
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Dia de los Muertos Celebration
Kemah Boardwalk
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
19th Annual Halloween in the Park
Stevenson Park
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.