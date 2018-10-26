Free candy, crafts and spooktacular events this weekend

FREE STUFF

Free candy, crafts and spooktacular events happening all over Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, October 26

Just Between Friends of North Houston
7500 Farm to Market 2920
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution
4930 W. Bellfort Rd.
8 p.m.

Crosspoint Community Church Fall Fest
700 Westgreen Blvd
6 p.m.

8th Annual Midtown Spookfest
Pub Fiction
Time varies

Art is an Outdoor Market
Greenway Plaza
11 a.m.

5th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fair
Emancipation Community Center
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Yappy Hour
Bagby Park
4:30 p.m.

Scream on the Green
Discovery Green
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 27

Midtown in Motion
415 Gray St.
9:30 a.m.

Fall Festival
Dewberry Farm
10 a.m.

2nd Annual ARTumn Fest
City Centre
11 a.m.

Halloween Party and Costume Contest
Axelrad
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Boo Fest
Town Center Park
4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Dia De Los Muertos
Satellite Bar
5 p.m.

Sunday, October 27

Karbach ART Market
2032 Karbach St
12 p.m.

Free Haunted House at Mystery Rooms Houston
7620 Katy Fwy, Suite 110
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Dia De Los Muertos Festival
MECA Houston
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Trick or Treat Art Market
Karbach Brewing Co.
12 p.m.

Houston Family Fun Festival
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd.
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Halloween Town
Sugar Land Town Square
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Dia de los Muertos Celebration
Kemah Boardwalk
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

19th Annual Halloween in the Park
Stevenson Park
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
