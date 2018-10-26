Free candy, crafts and spooktacular events this weekend

Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!7500 Farm to Market 292010 a.m. - 6 p.m.4930 W. Bellfort Rd.8 p.m.700 Westgreen Blvd6 p.m.Pub FictionTime variesGreenway Plaza11 a.m.Emancipation Community Center11 a.m. - 2 p.m.Bagby Park4:30 p.m.Discovery Green6 p.m. - 10 p.m.415 Gray St.9:30 a.m.Dewberry Farm10 a.m.City Centre11 a.m.Axelrad2 p.m. - 6 p.m.Town Center Park4 p.m. - 9 p.m.Satellite Bar5 p.m.2032 Karbach St12 p.m.7620 Katy Fwy, Suite 1105 p.m. - 9 p.m.MECA Houston11 a.m. - 7 p.m.Karbach Brewing Co.12 p.m.23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd.12 p.m. - 4 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square2 p.m. - 6 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk2 p.m. - 6 p.m.Stevenson Park5 p.m. - 7 p.m.