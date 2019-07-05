Live music, yoga and trivia all happening for free Fourth of July weekend

Let the holiday weekend fun and celebration continue, all while staying on budget, with these free events.
Miller Outdoor Theatre will be holding a night of street dance and classical music! The 'Fly Dance Company: The gentlemen of hip-hop' takes the stage on Friday at 8:30 p.m. for a two-hour performance. For more details, click here.
Looking to get your brain going this weekend? Memorial City Mall is hosting 'Trivia Night in the Square' Everyone is welcomed to play and watch Friday at 8 p.m., but you must be 18 or older to win a prize.
Continue the live music and dancing on Saturday, July 6 at the Sugar Land Town Square for the Red, White, Blues and Brews.
On Sunday, head over to the Raven tower for Black Swan Sunday. It's yoga for all levels of fitness, followed by brunch with refreshing drinks.
