Community cleans up abandoned former slave cemetery in Fort Bend Co.

Slave cemetery discovered in Fort Bend County.

FORT BEND CO., Texas (KTRK) --
On his daily walk, retired Fort Bend resident Ed Vaughn always noticed something on his off-beaten path that one day made him feel compelled to investigate.

While taking a further look, Vaughn found an abandoned cemetery in a wooded area.

During the next few days he felt the need to visit the cemetery and clean up what he could.

Vaughn told Eyewitness News that he did not know the cemetery was for former slaves until another older man came to visit his father's grave.


The two men have since become lifelong friends, and have teamed up with their restoration efforts.

The word quickly spread, and more than 200 volunteers gathered Saturday morning to help clean up.
