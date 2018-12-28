HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The holidays can be a tumultuous time for families, especially those with children fighting cancer.
Luckily, former Houston Texans defensive end Devon Still and the Still Strong Foundation made it easier for a pair of families going through a battle that Devon is all too familiar with.
Joshua, a 15-year-old basketball player who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor, and Jaylon, a 14-year-old football star who had to have his leg amputated after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, both had their holidays brighten by Devon and his family as the former NFL player took them on a shopping spree.
Every year the Still family does something special for families during Christmas, and this year, the Still Strong Foundation decided to help two children fighting cancer at Texas Children's Hospital.
The Still family gifted Joshua new Nike apparel and took Jaylon on a shopping spree through Dick's Sporting Goods.
