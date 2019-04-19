Forecast calls for snow and yoga during free events happening this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On a budget? Check out these free events happening around town this weekend.Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park8 p.m.Heritage Square - LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch6-8 p.m.Discovery Green10:30-11:30 a.m.Elizabeth Baldwin Park10 a.m. - 2 p.m.Ice Skate Memorial City1:30-6 p.m. (snowfall at 3:45 p.m.)Citycentre's plaza5-8 p.m.