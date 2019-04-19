Forecast calls for snow and yoga during free events happening this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On a budget? Check out these free events happening around town this weekend.
Friday, April 19
Free movie screening: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park
8 p.m.
Athleta Mud Flower Yoga Family Fun Night
Heritage Square - LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, April 20
Practical self-defense fitness and empowerment class
Discovery Green
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Farmers Market
Elizabeth Baldwin Park
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Public Skate and Snowfall
Ice Skate Memorial City
1:30-6 p.m. (snowfall at 3:45 p.m.)
Sunday, April 21
Live music in the plaza
Citycentre's plaza
5-8 p.m.
