Former President Barack Obama to be guest of honor at Rice University event

Former President Barack Obama to appear at Rice University in November.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former President Barack Obama is coming to Houston.

The 44th president of the United States will take part in the 25th anniversary gala of Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy Nov. 27.

Mr. Obama is scheduled to take part in a moderated conversation.

"2018 is a major milestone for the institute and for all our supporters and friends, without whom we could not have established this prominent public policy forum," noted Baker Institute Director Edward Djerejian in a released statement.

The theme of the event is "A Quarter Century: Making History."

Attendance at the gala will be by invitation only.

Additional information about the event will be released closer to the date.
