Community & Events

Florida boy runs in honor of off-duty officer killed in Wisconsin

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. -- The Racine, Wis., police officer killed Monday while trying to fend off an armed robber at a bar was honored in Florida.

Officers in Winter Springs joined 10-year-old Zechariah Cartledge on a run to remember John Hetland.

Cartledge is on a mission to pay tribute to officers and firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice. Carrying a flag, Cartledge is running one mile for each of those killed in the line of duty.

On Wednesday, Cartledge ran for Officer Hetland.

Hetland was off-duty and died while trying to stop a robbery in Teezers Tavern Monday night.

Police said Hetland was shot by an armed, masked gunman, who he confronted at a bar.

The suspect is still on the loose. There is a $25,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the shooter's arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfloridawisconsinrunningu.s. & worldofficer killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News