CONCHA CELEBRATION: Fans celebrate Mexican sweet bread at Concha Con

LOS ANGELES, California -- If you have a serious sweet tooth and a love for the arts, Concha Con is the place to be.The one-day arts and culture festival brought out hundreds in L.A. Saturday.The festival is pegged as a celebration of 'all things pan dulce.'Pan dulce, which is Spanish for 'sweet bread', are Mexican pastries.The 'concha' is one of the most popular pastries, known for its round shape and shell-like appearance.Concha Con's founder says she started the festival in 2017 to bring together the community in celebration of the famous Concha pastry.She says the treats are a part of many Latinx's cultural upbringing and is connected to memories with family around their kitchen tables.The 'Concha team' consists of three Hispanic women showcasing a unique celebration of their proud culture.