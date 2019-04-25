Family raises $380K for BP MS 150 after mom's diagnosis

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the Logan family, raising money to fight multiple sclerosis is a personal mission.
It was nine years ago that Mary Logan, wife and mother to two, was first diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis, the most debilitating form of MS.
"The doctors did indicate initially that I would expect to be in a wheelchair in five years," said Mary. "It was very shocking."
Her husband started riding in the BP MS 150, a two-day, 150-mile bike ride, the year after she was diagnosed.
"When I first did this, I said I was going to do it for one year, say 'I've done it' and move on," said Steve Logan, Mary's husband. "Something changed in that first year going along the route. There would be people off on the side of the road, some in a field, some in the back of a pickup truck, and they would be holding up signs that said, 'Thank you for riding for me.' Coming into the finish, it was special."
Steve has pedaled his way through the BP MS 150 every year since then, often alongside his son, Garret, and this year, with his daughter, Clare. The Logan family is continually among the BP MS 150's top fundraising participants, raising $380,000 so far. This year, their goal is to raise another $75,000.
"We're trying to get to that half a million dollar mark," said Steve.
Before the big ride this weekend, ABC13 caught up with the Logan family to hear how Mary's stunning diagnosis inspired them to make a difference.
