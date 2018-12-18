COMMUNITY

Family asks for prayers, holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old girl

EMBED </>More Videos

Family asks for prayers, Christmas letters for terminally ill 4-year-old

FRESNO, California --
A family is asking for prayers after their little girl was recently diagnosed with a very rare disease and given four to six months to live.

Four-year-old Crimson suffers from an illness that attacks the brain stem.

It is called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma or DIPG.

Family members say Crimson's tumor is inoperable because it's in a spot where all of the major motor functions take place.

Loved ones tell us they are now trying to cherish the little time they have left with their little girl.

"You are trying to make the best life we can until she goes," said Crimson's grandfather Ron Huffman. "You know that's all you can do with this."

Crimson was diagnosed with the deadly disease at the end of November.

Family members are asking the community to send letters and cards to the little girl so that they can read them to her over the holiday.

If you'd like to send a letter to Crimson, the address is:

Crimson Barnett
PO Box 15367
Fresno CA 93702
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschildrenterminal illnesscommunityholidayCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY
Crews to take down Needville water tower on Saturday
FBISD parents upset over plans to move kids to other schools
La Marque's Magical Winter Lights filmed for ABC's 'Light Fight'
Holiday events cancelled or changed due to weather concerns
More community
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Crews to take down Needville water tower on Saturday
FBISD parents upset over plans to move kids to other schools
Good Samaritans save Christmas for orphans in Galveston
Astros star throws Christmas party for military families
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man covered in flames dipped into puddle after crash
Woman accused of stealing designer handbags and shoes
Burger King worker fights off armed drive-thru robber
Quadruple amputee mom earns her driver's license
Mother upset after her child fails to get on school bus
Austin County commissioner dies in work accident
Katy police hunt for five armed robbers
Oldest living WWII veteran hospitalized for pneumonia
Show More
Man helps reunite woman with lost Aggie sweetheart ring
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
Astros star spends weekend umpiring youth baseball
Harry Potter-inspired coffee shop opens in south Texas
Texans rookies take kids on Christmas shopping spree
More News