Community & Events

Experience disc golf after dark in Alvin

By
ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a new reason to visit Alvin, check out its new disc golf course.

The 19 hole course is one of the only in the country that lights up at night, so you can safely play after dark.

"A disc costs from $8 to $12 typically a piece and you really only need one, maybe two or a third to get started," explained course designer Chris Vandagriff. "The learning curve on disc golf is far easier than traditional golf as well."

"I've lost fifty pounds playing," said Nikki Nash, who has been playing for five years. "No dietary changes or anything. Just being outside walking, it makes a huge difference."

The course is located just west of Briscoe Park and is free to the public.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsalvingamesabc13 plusgolfabc13 plus alvin
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge temporarily blocks state takeover of HISD school board
Officer shoots suspected robber at Walmart in NE Harris County
Severe storms possible for Houston late Friday
Woman charged with having sex with student at Woodlands school
Dog found shot in face at Richmond park: Deputy constables
ABC13 Evening News for January 8, 2020
2020 will be the year Houston decides I-45 project's future
Show More
Carlos Correa mural dedicated to teen who lost cancer battle
Attacker told witnesses 'We're friends' during sex assault
Justin Bieber says he has Lyme disease in IG post
Alvin Community College training next generation of officers
Could hockey be coming to Houston?
More TOP STORIES News