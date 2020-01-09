Experience disc golf after dark in Alvin

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a new reason to visit Alvin, check out its new disc golf course.The 19 hole course is one of the only in the country that lights up at night, so you can safely play after dark."A disc costs from $8 to $12 typically a piece and you really only need one, maybe two or a third to get started," explained course designer Chris Vandagriff. "The learning curve on disc golf is far easier than traditional golf as well.""I've lost fifty pounds playing," said Nikki Nash, who has been playing for five years. "No dietary changes or anything. Just being outside walking, it makes a huge difference."The course is located just west of Briscoe Park and is free to the public.