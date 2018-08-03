HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you are looking for something to do this weekend without spending a whole lot of cash, Chelsey Hernandez has the hookup on free stuff across town.
Friday, August 3
Grand Opening at Chills 360
907 Westheimer Rd
3 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Katy Summer Movie Nights
6202 George Bush
8 p.m.
Shakespeare Festival
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.
Saturday, August 4
Coffee and Cars
Memorial City Mall
8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Planting for Pollinators
Katy Prairie Conservancy
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Sienna Plantation's Shreducation
Thornton Middle School
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Young Audiences of Houston
Levy Park
1 p.m. 2:30 p.m.
White Linen Nights
The Heights
6 p.n. - 10 p.m.
Park People at The Acre
1241 Smith
All Day
Sunday, August 5
Yoga
Levy park
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Heights Morning Market
3106 White Oak Dr
9 a.m.
Swing Rendezvous
1001 Austin St
12 p.m. - 3 p.m.