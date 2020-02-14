HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, Feb. 14
Casablanca
Central Green
6 p.m.
Movie Night - Grease
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Teen Skate Night with Puck The Penguin
The Square at Memorial City
8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Yoga
Levy Park
10 a.m.
Tai Chi by UT Physicians
10623 Bellaire Blvd.
10:30 a.m.
Mommy and Me Yoga
The Square at Memorial City
9 a.m. - 10:15 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Houston Reads at Project Row
2521 Holman St.
2 p.m.
HTX Market at Eureka Heights
941 W 18th St.
4 p.m.
Lush Palentine's Day Bath Bomb Workshop
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Celebrate your birthday with freebies all month long
Astros game giveaways for fans
Chelsey Hernandez helps you Stretch Your Dollar every day
Enjoy Valentine's Day with your loved one with this list of FREE events
