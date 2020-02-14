free stuff friday

Enjoy Valentine's Day with your loved one with this list of FREE events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, Feb. 14

Casablanca
Central Green
6 p.m.

Movie Night - Grease
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Teen Skate Night with Puck The Penguin
The Square at Memorial City
8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Yoga
Levy Park
10 a.m.

Tai Chi by UT Physicians
10623 Bellaire Blvd.
10:30 a.m.

Mommy and Me Yoga
The Square at Memorial City
9 a.m. - 10:15 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Houston Reads at Project Row
2521 Holman St.
2 p.m.

HTX Market at Eureka Heights
941 W 18th St.
4 p.m.

Lush Palentine's Day Bath Bomb Workshop
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

