HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, November 9
Free Concert
The Plaza at City Centre
6 p.m.
Free Bootcamp
Sugar Land Plaza
9 a.m.
Movie: Meet the Parents
Market Square Park
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Animaniacs in Concert
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 10
Depot Day at the Tomball Railroad Depot
201 South Main Street
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Holiday Event
The Square at Memorial City
6:30 p.m.
Blues, Jazz and Soul
Discovery Green
7 p.m.
Sunday, November 11
Veterans Day Celebration
Houston City Hall
10 a.m.
Contemporary World Festival
Discovery Green
6 p.m.
My First Music Lesson
Discovery Green
3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
9th Annual Classic Car Show
4610 N Shepherd Dr
1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.