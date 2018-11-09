FREE STUFF

While you celebrate Veterans Day, enjoy these free events and more

EMBED </>More Videos

Enjoy these FREE events and more this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, November 9

Free Concert
The Plaza at City Centre
6 p.m.

Free Bootcamp
Sugar Land Plaza
9 a.m.

Movie: Meet the Parents
Market Square Park
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Animaniacs in Concert
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 10

Depot Day at the Tomball Railroad Depot
201 South Main Street
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Holiday Event
The Square at Memorial City
6:30 p.m.

Blues, Jazz and Soul
Discovery Green
7 p.m.

Sunday, November 11

Veterans Day Celebration
Houston City Hall
10 a.m.

Contemporary World Festival
Discovery Green
6 p.m.

My First Music Lesson
Discovery Green
3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

9th Annual Classic Car Show
4610 N Shepherd Dr
1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfree stufffreebie fridayfun stuffHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FREE STUFF
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Free Frank Ocean merchandise given to voters in Houston
Here's how you can score a free ride to the polls in Houston
More free stuff
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Texans star surprises Boys & Girls Club at movie night
Teachers can enjoy Houston 'Zoo Lights' at a discount
Nation's largest quilt festival headed to Houston
High school students get a crash course in computer coding
More Community & Events
Top Stories
It'll be cloudy, cold, wet and windy on Friday
Grief counselors at campus after students' murder-suicide
Man carjacks women outside church he just started attending
Here's what traffic will look like in Houston in 20 years
Wheelchair and walker taken from child in N. Harris Co.
'Sounded like gunfire:' Water heater blamed for panic at Topsail High
Summer camps shaped St. Pius X star into ultimate leader
St. Thomas football player offered full ride to Ivy Leagues
Show More
Top tips for safely heating your home as temps drop
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
BRRRRR! Cold front bringing low temperatures, rain to Houston
Woolsey Fire: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
More News