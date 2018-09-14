COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Music on the Bayou and family day at the park, enjoy these FREE things and more this weekend

Here's a list of free things happening around Houston this weekend.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looking for something to do this weekend, but you're on a budget? Check out these free events happening this weekend.

Friday, September 14

Children's Story Hour
Hermann Park
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

"Independencia" with Tribute Act Siempre Selena
1204 Carolina St.
8 p.m.

Boot Camp in the Plaza
Sugar Land Town Square
9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 15

Fit and Fun Fair
Grand Central Park, Conroe
10 a.m.

Tai Chi
La Centerra
8:30 a.m.

Mexican Independence Day at The Living Room
6200 Pinemont
12 p.m.

Bayou City Music Series
Buffalo Bayou
9:30 p.m.

2018 Fiestas Patrias Parade
Downtown Houston
10 a.m.

Sunday, September 16

Chimney Rock Market
3300 Chimney Rock
12 p.m.

Unplugged
Discovery Green
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friends & Family Day
Bear Creek Pioneers Park
12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Texas' largest Dia de los Muertos festival gets bigger
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias taping Netflix special in Houston
Spring ISD breaks ground on new 8,000-seat stadium
The Woodlands hosts first-ever Pride Festival
