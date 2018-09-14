HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Looking for something to do this weekend, but you're on a budget? Check out these free events happening this weekend.
Friday, September 14
Children's Story Hour
Hermann Park
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
"Independencia" with Tribute Act Siempre Selena
1204 Carolina St.
8 p.m.
Boot Camp in the Plaza
Sugar Land Town Square
9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday, September 15
Fit and Fun Fair
Grand Central Park, Conroe
10 a.m.
Tai Chi
La Centerra
8:30 a.m.
Mexican Independence Day at The Living Room
6200 Pinemont
12 p.m.
Bayou City Music Series
Buffalo Bayou
9:30 p.m.
2018 Fiestas Patrias Parade
Downtown Houston
10 a.m.
Sunday, September 16
Chimney Rock Market
3300 Chimney Rock
12 p.m.
Unplugged
Discovery Green
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Friends & Family Day
Bear Creek Pioneers Park
12 p.m. - 6 p.m.