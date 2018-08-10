FUN STUFF

Enjoy FREE yoga, music and a wine festival this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looking for something to do this weekend, but you're on a budget? Check out these free events for 8/10- 8/13:

Friday, August 10

The World is Dancing
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11 a.m.

Music on the Plaza with Patrick Johnston
The Museum of Fine Arts
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Superhero Trivia
The Harp
8 p.m.

Pink Floyd: The Wall
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.

The Vibe Fridays: 90's Throwback Edition
Henke & Pillot
9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Backyard Jams
Market Square Park
7 p.m.

Saturday, August 11

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Chapel Hill Lavender & Wine Festival
2250 Dillard Rd, Brenham TX 77833
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Smitty's Day
Moody Park
8 a.m.

MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Back-to-School Bash
The Galleria
12 p.m.

Summer Saturday Nights
The Blue Field Market
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The Market
Sawyer Yards
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Pictura-Ferramento
Archway Gallery
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, August 12

2nd Sundayz Market
4009 Polk St #D, Houston TX 77023
12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

World Elephant Day Awesomeness
Axelrad
12 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Hot Dogs & Arepas
Wooster's Garden
3 p.m. 8 p.m.

Free Play Sundays
Conservatory
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Disney's the Lion King Movie
Pleasure Pier
8 p.m.
