Enjoy FREE yoga, music and a wine festival this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Looking for something to do this weekend, but you're on a budget? Check out these free events for 8/10- 8/13:
Friday, August 10
The World is Dancing
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11 a.m.
Music on the Plaza with Patrick Johnston
The Museum of Fine Arts
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Superhero Trivia
The Harp
8 p.m.
Pink Floyd: The Wall
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.
The Vibe Fridays: 90's Throwback Edition
Henke & Pillot
9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Backyard Jams
Market Square Park
7 p.m.
Saturday, August 11
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Chapel Hill Lavender & Wine Festival
2250 Dillard Rd, Brenham TX 77833
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Smitty's Day
Moody Park
8 a.m.
MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Back-to-School Bash
The Galleria
12 p.m.
Summer Saturday Nights
The Blue Field Market
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
The Market
Sawyer Yards
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Pictura-Ferramento
Archway Gallery
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, August 12
2nd Sundayz Market
4009 Polk St #D, Houston TX 77023
12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
World Elephant Day Awesomeness
Axelrad
12 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Hot Dogs & Arepas
Wooster's Garden
3 p.m. 8 p.m.
Free Play Sundays
Conservatory
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Disney's the Lion King Movie
Pleasure Pier
8 p.m.