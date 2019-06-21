Community & Events

OFFICIALLY SUMMER: Enjoy free PRIDE events, a crawfish boil and concerts this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, June 21

Cane Island Summer Concert Nights
2100 Cane Island Parkway
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Parachute Play Time
Texas Children's Hospital
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Music in the Plaza
City Centre
4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Summer Party on Main
604 W Fairmont Pkwy
4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Decadence Late Night Gatsby Party
1008 Prairie
11:30 p.m.

Kites Take Flight
1304 Monument Dr
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

3rd Annual Millionaire Food Tasting
8888 West Bellfort Ave
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

All You Can Eat Crawfish Sunday
636 Hwy 6
1 p.m.
