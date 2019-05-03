free stuff friday

Enjoy free events this Cinco de Mayo weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you love freebies, you're going to love this week's Free Stuff Friday.

Friday, May 3

Tai Chi
Discovery Green
12 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

LULAC Cinco de Mayo Parade
Downtown
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Dragon Boat Festival
Buffalo Bayou
8:30 a.m.

Margarita-Vader With Lost Shaker of Salt
1204 Caroline St
7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Pilates
Levy Park
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m.

WITS Reading
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m.

Coffee and Cars
Memorial City Mall
8 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Chalk on the Block
Bagby Park
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

Texas Biggest Cinco de Mayo Party
Traders Village
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo with Kinder HSPVA
Discovery Green
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

2nd Annual Crawfish Boil Hosted by Cast Iron Winery
1657 Meier Road
2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Zumba
Levy Park
11 a.m.

Cinco de Mayo with Lupillo Rivera
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8 p.m.
