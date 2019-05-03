HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you love freebies, you're going to love this week's Free Stuff Friday.
Friday, May 3
Tai Chi
Discovery Green
12 p.m.
Saturday, May 4
LULAC Cinco de Mayo Parade
Downtown
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Dragon Boat Festival
Buffalo Bayou
8:30 a.m.
Margarita-Vader With Lost Shaker of Salt
1204 Caroline St
7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Pilates
Levy Park
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m.
WITS Reading
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m.
Coffee and Cars
Memorial City Mall
8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
Chalk on the Block
Bagby Park
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sunday, May 5
Texas Biggest Cinco de Mayo Party
Traders Village
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Cinco de Mayo with Kinder HSPVA
Discovery Green
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
2nd Annual Crawfish Boil Hosted by Cast Iron Winery
1657 Meier Road
2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Zumba
Levy Park
11 a.m.
Cinco de Mayo with Lupillo Rivera
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8 p.m.
Enjoy free events this Cinco de Mayo weekend
