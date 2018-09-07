HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Looking for something to do this weekend, but you're on a budget? Check out these free events happening this weekend.
Friday, September 7
Color Me In- Relax & Have Fun
16616 Diana Ln
2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
30th Anniversary Production of Always... Patsy Cline
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8 p.m.
Friday Market
FM Kitchen and Bar
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
2nd Annual Summer Music Festival
Four Seasons Hotel
7 p.m.
Free Walks on Fridays
Pleasure Pier
Times vary
Saturday, September 8
Saturday Tastings
Rouge Wine Bar
5 p.m.
Bayou Bliss Yoga
Levy Park
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Love & Makes Candle-Making Workshop
Rice Village
Times vary
HPL Crafty Class
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 9
Storytime at the Gardens
22306 Aldine Westfield Rd
10:30 a.m.
ARTReach for the OUTReach
725 Bateswood Dr
3 p.m. - 7 p.m.