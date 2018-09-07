FREE STUFF

Enjoy the 30th anniversary of Patsy Cline or a walk on Pleasure Pier for FREE

Enjoy these free events and more this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looking for something to do this weekend, but you're on a budget? Check out these free events happening this weekend.

Friday, September 7

Color Me In- Relax & Have Fun
16616 Diana Ln
2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

30th Anniversary Production of Always... Patsy Cline
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8 p.m.

Friday Market
FM Kitchen and Bar
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

2nd Annual Summer Music Festival
Four Seasons Hotel
7 p.m.

Free Walks on Fridays
Pleasure Pier
Times vary

Saturday, September 8

Saturday Tastings
Rouge Wine Bar
5 p.m.

Bayou Bliss Yoga
Levy Park
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Love & Makes Candle-Making Workshop
Rice Village
Times vary

HPL Crafty Class
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 9

Storytime at the Gardens
22306 Aldine Westfield Rd
10:30 a.m.

ARTReach for the OUTReach
725 Bateswood Dr
3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
