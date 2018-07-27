HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, July 27
Hamlet
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.
Friday Funday with Frolic at Frolic's Castle
303 Memorial City
10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Free Movie Night
The Square at Memorial City
8 p.m.
Nola Nights
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 28
Sunrise Yoga
Memorial Park
8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Free Yoga Class
Discovery Green Park
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Local Brews, Local Grooves: Houston We Have No Problem
1204 Caroline St
4 p.m.
Palm Center Farmers Market
5400 Griggs Rd
9 a.m.
Budweiser Brewery Experience
775 Gellhorn Dr
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Ceramic Art Show
Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Sunday, July 29
Ranger- Led Nature Hike
14140 Garrett Rd
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.