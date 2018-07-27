FREE STUFF

FREE things to do: Enjoy a taste of New Orleans and yoga this weekend

Enjoy a taste of New Orleans and FREE Yoga this weekend (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, July 27

Hamlet
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.

Friday Funday with Frolic at Frolic's Castle
303 Memorial City
10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Free Movie Night
The Square at Memorial City
8 p.m.

Nola Nights
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 28

Sunrise Yoga
Memorial Park
8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Free Yoga Class
Discovery Green Park
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Local Brews, Local Grooves: Houston We Have No Problem
1204 Caroline St
4 p.m.

Palm Center Farmers Market
5400 Griggs Rd
9 a.m.

Budweiser Brewery Experience
775 Gellhorn Dr
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Ceramic Art Show
Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 29

Ranger- Led Nature Hike
14140 Garrett Rd
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
