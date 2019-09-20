free stuff friday

Movie, Polish festival and Sunday funday all happening for FREE this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, September 20

Jurassic World
The Square at Memorial City
8 p.m.

Polish Harvest Festival
1731 Blalock Rd
6 p.m.

Saturday, September 21
Legend of Big Ben
Discovery Green
8 p.m.

Young Writer's Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m.

Acres Homes Farmers Markets
4333 W Little York
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cars and Cowboys
Pearland Town Center
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, September 22

Sunday Funday
Discovery Green
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Fall Market Trade Days
Kingwood Park Town Center
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, September 25

The Stars and Stripes
The Lawn at Memorial City
5 p.m.

