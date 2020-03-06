abc13 plus memorial

ABC13+ MEMORIAL: Elita Loresca Visits with Wilchester Elementary

By Chris Nocera
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13's meteorologist Elita Loresca recently visited students from Wilchester Elementary in Memorial to give them a closer look at weather forecasting.

A few students also got the chance to do the weather in front of their peers by viewing weather graphics and animations in real time.

Third grade teacher, Ms. Thomas, also showcased her weather skills by putting a twist on the forecasting presentation.

ABC13 would like to thank our friends at Wilchester Elementary for welcoming Elita to their school for this fun, interactive presentation.

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Elita Loresca on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonchildrenabc13 plusweatherabc13 plus memorialstudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS MEMORIAL
Teens learn about law enforcement from deputy constables
Teen bringing awareness to autism with jewelry business
150 families receiving help after Watson Grinding explosion
Lone Star hospitality on the menu at Taste of Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rice employee among 2 coronavirus cases in Harris Co.
6 Texas labs equipped to test coronavirus, Gov. Abbott says
What Harris County is doing to prep for COVID-19 threat
HISD COO reassigned to work from home after FBI investigation
Potential coronavirus vaccine tucked away in Houston freezer
Senate vote sends Pres. Trump $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus
How to make hand sanitizer
Show More
Channelview HS employee family member under quarantine
AJ Armstrong's brother told doctors he witnessed murders
Teens learn about law enforcement from deputy constables
Don't use Tito's vodka for hand sanitizer
5-year-old dies after emergency at child care center
More TOP STORIES News