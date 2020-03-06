ABC13+ MEMORIAL: Elita Loresca Visits with Wilchester Elementary

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13's meteorologist Elita Loresca recently visited students from Wilchester Elementary in Memorial to give them a closer look at weather forecasting.A few students also got the chance to do the weather in front of their peers by viewing weather graphics and animations in real time.Third grade teacher, Ms. Thomas, also showcased her weather skills by putting a twist on the forecasting presentation.ABC13 would like to thank our friends at Wilchester Elementary for welcoming Elita to their school for this fun, interactive presentation.