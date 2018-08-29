EMERGENCY DRILL

First responder and military training planned near Alvin and Friendswood

Military exercises underway in communities

If you live near Alvin or Friendswood, you might see extra first responders or military personnel today. Don't worry - it's all planned training.

On Facebook, Alvin police announced the National Guard will be holding exercises tonight from 8 to 10 p.m.

You can expect low flying helicopters and possibly troops on the ground.

Additionally, first responder training will be held between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Friendswood First Baptist Church, 111 E. Heritage Drive. There will be a notable presence of Police, Fire and EMS. The training is not open to the public.

Both exercises are scheduled for Wednesday, August 29, 2018.

There is no need to be alarmed. This is all practice for when a real emergency happens.

