Community & Events

Dog Party, Frida Festival and movies all for FREE this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, April 5

Public Art Tour at UH
3351 Cullen Blvd
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Tai Chi
Discovery Green
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Akeelah and the Bee
3018 Emancipation Ave
6 p.m.

Anything Goes
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8 p.m.

DA Camera Jazz Jam
Discovery Green
6:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Young Audiences of Houston
Levy Park
1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Movie Under the Stars
Discovery Green
8:30 p.m.

Dog Party on the Plaza
City Centre
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Secret Walls X Houston
Market Square Park
8 p.m.

Hit and Run
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m.

Sunday, April 7

Hidden Layers solo show at JoMar Visions
5249 Langfield Rd
4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Monthly Bayou Exploration Ride
301 Milam St, Houston
10:30 a.m.

14th Annual Frida Festival
Discovery Green
11 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonfreebie fridayfree stuff fridayfree stufffamilyfun stuff
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News