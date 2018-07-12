CULTUREMAP

Dive into Houston's highly anticipated pool bar now open near downtown

EMBED </>More Videos

Dive into Houston's highly anticipated pool bar now open near downtown (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
When Houston's weather turns from regular "hot" to full on "blast furnace," finding a pool to cool off can be about the only way anyone can maintain their sanity. While they're easy to find in the suburbs, apartment dwellers in the city's urban core start contemplating extreme measures in the quest for relief-- for example, booking an expensive spa treatment at the Marriott Marquis just to float the Texas-shaped lazy river.

A newly-opened bar wants to change that. The El Segundo Swim Club is the pool bar that's ready to offer Houstonians a place to relax and cool off. Located in the Second Ward near the corner of Navigation and Lockwood, the property features a 1,300-square foot swimming pool as well as cabanas and lounge chairs - everything a person needs for a little fun in the sun. A high fence around the bar ensures that patrons aren't subject to prying eyes from passersby.

Owner Matthew Healey originally built the pool as a place for him and his friends to hang out, but he saw the potential for others to enjoy it. To realize his vision, he turned to local designer Gin Braverman of gin design group, the acclaimed local design firm behind a number of bars and restaurants including Axelrad, Public Services Wine & Whisky, and Goode Company Kitchen & Cantina. Braverman's design takes its inspiration from the work of Roberto Burle Marx, a Brazilian landscape artist known for his innovative public spaces; the project seeks to channel a little of a Rio in the '70s vibe.

Read more from CultureMap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspoolbarculturemapHouston
CULTUREMAP
6 totally unusual roadside attractions on your way to West Texas
6 Houston-area companies named best places women to work
Houston brunch staple Snooze expanding to Galleria-area
Houston Restaurant Weeks 2018 serves up 12 newcomers
More culturemap
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Back to school events happening around Houston today
FREE STUFF: Enjoy a weekend of salsa, concerts and movies
More Community & Events
Top Stories
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News