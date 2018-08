Discovery Green announces fall 2018 events

Special events

Art series

Entertainment series presented by Xfinity

Healthy Living in the Park

Dining at Discovery Green

Discovery Green announced its fall 2018 programming July 31, which includes a special moonGARDEN series to celebrate the 12-acre park's 10th anniversary.Located at 1500 McKinney Street, Houston, Discovery Green is managed by the nonprofit Discovery Green Conservancy and hosts more than 600 free events annually.The urban park first opened to the public in April 2008 through a partnership between the City of Houston, the Houston First Corporation and the Discovery Green Conservancy.In celebration of the park's 10th anniversary, moonGARDEN will include the installation of 22 illuminated spheres, ranging in size from six to 30 feet in diameter, presented by Montreal artist collective Lucion Traveling Light. The public art piece, which will transform the park into a "magical moonscape," will be displayed Sept. 29-Oct. 7 and will be illuminated nightly beginning at 6 p.m."moonGARDEN is one of Discovery Green's fall 'Celebration Events,' a series of special 10th anniversary programs that highlight the park's mission and impact," President and Park Director Barry Mandel said. "In addition to this public art installation, we'll be hosting a family-friendly festival for Dia de los Muertos and a free concert that celebrates Houston's cultural diversity."The Fall 2018 season includes the following:Sept. 29-Oct. 7Sept. 29, 7:30-10 p.m.Sept. 30, 7:30 -10 p.m.Oct. 5, 7-9 p.m.Sept. 15 and Oct. 20, 6-10 p.m.Oct. 26, 6-10 p.m.Nov. 2, 6-10 p.m.Oct. 6, 8-10 p.m.Nov. 10, 7-9 p.m.Nov. 2, 6-10 p.m.Nov. 3 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Nov. 4 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Sept. 22, 8 p.m.: Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 16, 5-9 p.m.Oct. 21, 5-9 p.m.Sept. 20, 7 p.m.Oct. 4, 7 p.m.Oct. 18, 7 p.m.Nov. 1, 7 p.m.Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 1-Nov. 11, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Mondays Sept. 10-Nov. 12, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Mondays Sept. 10-Nov. 12, 12:30-1:30 p.m.Tuesdays Sept. 4-Nov. 13, 6-8 p.m.Tuesdays Sept. 4-Nov. 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m.Wednesdays Sept. 5-Nov. 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m.Thursdays Sept. 6-Nov. 15, 6:30-8 p.m.Saturdays Sept. 1-Nov. 10, 9:30-10:30 a.m.Sundays Sept. 2-Nov. 11, 9:30-10:30 a.m.Saturdays Sept. 1-Nov. 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.mSaturdays Sept. 1-Nov. 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m.Saturdays Sept. 1-Nov. 10, 12:30-1:30 p.m.Tuesdays Sept. 4-Oct. 30, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Sept, 7, Oct. 5 and Nov. 2, 6:30-8 p.m.Sundays Sept. 2-Nov. 11, 2-5 p.m.Sept. 9, Oct. 14 and Nov. 11, 3-4 p.m.Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.Sept. 3, 4-7 p.m.Sept. 9, Oct. 7 and Nov. 11, 5:30-8:30 p.m.For more information about Discovery Green, click here. www.discoverygreen.com