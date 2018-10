Discovery Green announces dates for ice skating this season

Monday- Friday: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturdays: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

November: 19, 20, 21, 22, 23

December: 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 31

January: 1, 2, 3, 4, 21

Thanksgiving Day (Nov.22): 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Christmas Day (Dec. 25) and New Year's Day (Jan.1): 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 21): 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Lace up your skates and get ready for a memorable winter experience because the Ice at Discovery Green returns Nov. 16.The ice rink will be open to the public until Jan. 27, 2019.Admission is $15 and includes skate rental.Skating time is limited to 90 minutes.