See life-size animatronic dinosaurs come to life at Houston Zoo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Zoo is offering guests an exciting opportunity to get up close and personal with the dinosaurs that once roamed the earth.

You can see 17 life-size animatronic dinosaurs set amongst prehistoric plants. The fully robotic creatures move their heads, arms, tails, and even spit water.

The dinosaurs include a Utahraptor, Stegoceras, Tyrannosaurus rex, and more.

As you walk through the exhibit, zoo employees will help you spot the connections between animals at the zoo and these prehistoric beasts.

The exhibit is open now through Sept. 2.

You can find tickets here.
