Details on Houston's Monday night 'Tribute to President George H.W. Bush' released

Former President George HW Bush has died at the age of 94. Look back at some of the most memorable quotes from his decadeslong career in politics and public service. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mayor Sylvester Turner has released details about the public memorial tribute to President George H.W. Bush.

"A Tribute to President George H.W. Bush" is set to take place on Monday at 7 p.m. on Hermann Square in front of City Hall (901 Bagby Street).

Hosted by Mayor Turner, the mistresses of ceremonies for the event will be community leaders and former news anchors, Linda Lorelle and Shara Fryer.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Houston Symphony, gospel singer Yolanda Adams, country music stars Clay Walker, and Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, who befriended Bush in the 1960s. In addition, clergy organized by Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston will offer prayers.

Attendees are urged to wear their own colorful socks in tribute to Bush 41.

"President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush were leading lights among our caring Houston neighbors," Mayor Turner said. "I invite all Houstonians to join us at the tribute."
