Houstonians enjoy fireworks after showers cancel Freedom Over Texas

Despite the heavy showers on Fourth of July, Houstonians still ventured out to catch a glimpse of the fireworks. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After tropical downpours soaked Houston on Wednesday, the city canceled CITGO Freedom Over Texas, but that did not keep spectators from enjoying the fireworks show.

The annual event at Eleanor Tinsley Park on Buffalo Bayou was called off after the festival site was flooded.



"CITGO wholly agrees with the City of Houston in canceling today's Freedom Over Texas event due to weather conditions. We, too, share deep concern for Houston-area residents, and the safety of all participants is our primary concern. While we are disappointed that the celebration cannot convene as planned, we are happy that the fireworks will still brighten the sky at 9:35 tonight. We wish each and every person a safe and happy Fourth of July," said Larry Elizondo, General Manager of Community Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Legislative Affairs, CITGO Petroleum Corporations.

The City of Houston will refund the face value of purchased tickets.

Rising water cancels Freedom Over Texas

