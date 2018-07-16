COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Los Angeles County deputy competes and loses in cute dance-off with young kid

EMBED </>More Videos

An accidental 911 call lead to a cute dance-off between a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy and a young kid. (KABC)

PALMDALE, California --
An accidental 911 call led to a cute dance-off between a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy and a young kid.

Authorities posted a video on Facebook showing Deputy Vic Ekanem and the young boy dancing after he had just been challenged.

When Ekanem and his partner responded to the home where the accidental call was made, they noticed the kids seemed timid around the deputies.

Ekanem and his partner spent some extra time at the home to make sure everything was OK, which eventually led to the dance challenge.

His partner recorded the dance on his cellphone, where Ekanem and the kid did a few dance moves to a Drake song. In the end, the boy won with his flawless flossing.

The department teased that Ekanem couldn't floss properly because it was hot out and his flashlight got in the way.

"Not making any excuses for our Deputy, BUT it was very hot that day and that flashlight kinda threw off his balance," the Facebook post said.

The deputies are part of the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's S.H.A.R.E program, which stands for Stop Hate and Respect Everyone. The program was launched in 2008 and focuses on helping youth who are transitioning from grade school to high school and may end up with the wrong groups of people.

SEE ALSO: Houston police officer shares sweet moment with girl in wheelchair at quinceanera


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschildrencellphonecaught on videolos angeles county sheriff's departmentCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Houston man lists Picasso painting for sale on Nextdoor
Houston SPCA's all-new critter camp
Houston's popular Nutcracker Market unveils new schedule
Houston-area donut shop offers "Pay Your Age Day" today
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News