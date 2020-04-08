Coronavirus

First Friends Daycare in New York offers families free virtual photos of their kids with Easter Bunny

Easter is right around the corner and many families would usually be taking their kids to get pictures with the Easter bunny, however the coronavirus is stopping the tradition.

First Friends Daycare in New York is making it possible for families to do so by setting up a photo shoot to photoshop children with the Easter bunny.

It's all free, and families can choose between three pictures of their kids.

To sign up, visit their Facebook page.

SEE RELATED LINK: Easter Bunny is an essential worker, New Zealand prime minister jokes
Related topics:
community & eventsnew yorkphotoshopcoronaviruseaster
