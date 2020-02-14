Dance your way to Karbach Brewery for Selena movie night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!3801 Eastside Dr6 p.m.12400 Greenspoint Dr6 p.m.4173 Elgin St10 a.m. - 1 p.m.411 West 20th Street10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Free entry)7620 Katy Freeway #30510 a.m.2032 Karbach St12 p.m. - 6 p.m.Levy Park11 a.m.3516 S Shepherd2 p.m.