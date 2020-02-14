Dance your way to Karbach Brewery for Selena movie night

free stuff friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, March 6

French Cultures Fest
3801 Eastside Dr
6 p.m.

Free Disney Art Event
12400 Greenspoint Dr
6 p.m.

First Friday Studio Sessions
4173 Elgin St
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Heights Crawfish Festival
411 West 20th Street
10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Free entry)

Sunday, March 8

Free Yoga & Mimosas at Warehouse 72
7620 Katy Freeway #305
10 a.m.

Selena Movie Night & Market
2032 Karbach St
12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Zumba
Levy Park
11 a.m.

Intro to Acrylic Painting
3516 S Shepherd
2 p.m.

