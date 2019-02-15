Everything is bigger in Texas and the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department lives up to that motto!Cy-Fair has one of the biggest volunteer departments in the state with a total of 350 members and 13 stations that serve over 500,000 residents in the Cypress-Fairbanks area.Firefighting is a passion, and for many members, a secondary job.In the department you will find students, lawyers, engineers, and even teachers.Cy-Fair VFD has been saving lives in the community since 1962.