Crawfish boil, dance class and concert all happening for FREE this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, June 7
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium
7 p.m.
Tai Chi
Discovery Green
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 8
UTHealth Stomp Out the Stroke Festival
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Texas Black Expo's Party in the Park Concert & Artist Showcase
Discovery Green
6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Towne Lake Cars & Coffee: Cars on the Lake
9945 Barker Cypress
8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Organic Gardening 101
Levy Park
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Dance Miracles
Levy Park
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Market Days
Willowbrook Mall
10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Free Boot Camp
Sugar Land Town Square
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Sunday, June 9
2nd Sunday Revival
Market Square Park
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Crawfish Boil on the Patio
4216 Washington Ave
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Sunday Drum Jam
Levy Park
3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
