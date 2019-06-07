Community & Events

Crawfish boil, dance class and concert all happening for FREE this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, June 7

Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium
7 p.m.

Tai Chi
Discovery Green
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

UTHealth Stomp Out the Stroke Festival
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Texas Black Expo's Party in the Park Concert & Artist Showcase
Discovery Green
6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Towne Lake Cars & Coffee: Cars on the Lake
9945 Barker Cypress
8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Organic Gardening 101
Levy Park
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Dance Miracles
Levy Park
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Market Days
Willowbrook Mall
10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Free Boot Camp
Sugar Land Town Square
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Sunday, June 9

2nd Sunday Revival
Market Square Park
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Crawfish Boil on the Patio
4216 Washington Ave
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday Drum Jam
Levy Park
3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonfreebie fridayfree stuff fridayfun stufffree concert
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News