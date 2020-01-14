Community & Events

Secret to 68 years of marriage? Ohio couple says know when to keep your mouth shut

By ABC7.com staff
TOLEDO, Ohio -- They love music, dancing, dressing alike - and they've been together for nearly seven decades.

Howard and Geneva Cully celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on Sunday, surrounded by friends and family.

The Ohio couple started dating back in 1951.

Since the beginning, they've been known for their color coordination and matching outfits, even earning the nickname "the twins."

Both wore red and black for their party.

Their secret to a long marriage may surprise you.

"Keeping your mouth shut. Being very careful of what you say. It's better off not to say anything than have to go around later with your head between your tail and say 'I'm sorry for what I said' because you've already said it," Howard Cully said.

Howard and Geneva started dating when they were both just 19 years old and got married not long after that.

They're now in their late 80s, but look forward to many more years of wedded bliss.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsohiomarriageloveohiofamilypartywedding
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros GM, manager fired after 2017 sign-stealing investigation
Teacher accused of mistreating child with special needs
Thunderstorms and dense fog possible for the morning drive
Sex assault victim found naked and beaten: Neighbors
Baby taken in stolen car found shivering 20 miles away
Hit-and-run victim's family: 'They left him like he was a dog'
Confusion surrounds recent Harris Co. Harvey recovery hire
Show More
What Deshaun Watson had to say about Coach O'Brien after loss
Running for a reason: To benefit those who struggle to breathe
13-year-old double amputee focused on being NFL star
Randalls closing 5 Houston-area stores
2 teens face charges after allowing toddler to inhale vaping device
More TOP STORIES News