Contact ABC13 KTRK-TV in Houston, Texas

ABC13 is Houston's ABC television station. We are part of the ABC Owned Television Stations group, owned by the Walt Disney Company.
KTRK Television - ABC13
3310 Bissonnet
Houston TX 77005
Business Phone: 713-666-0713
President & General Manager: Wendy Granato
News Director: Rehan Aslam
General Sales Manager: Mark Mahoney
Vice President-Technology: Tim Hinson
Director of Community Engagement: Brandon De Hoyos
KTRK is an equal-opportunity employer. Please visit our jobs listings for more details.
Closed Captioning Help
Direct Phone Line/TTY: (713) 663-4652
Fax Number: (713) 663-4648
Email Address: KTRK-TV.CaptionHelp@abc.com
Advertising Opportunities
713-663-4664
General Sales Manager: Mark Mahoney
Marketing/Sponsorship Opportunities: Kristi Strawn
Digital Opportunities: Tammy Guest
Community Events and Requests for Eyewitness News Talent:
Brandon De Hoyos, Director of Community Engagement
Direct Phone Line: 713-663-8712
Email: brandon.dehoyos@abc.com
Check out our Houston community events calendar
Click here to submit a community event to ABC13
ABC13 Eyewitness News
If you're submitting a news tip, there are several ways to do it. You can either fill out the form below or call our tip line at 713-669-1313.
Corrections Policy
We are committed to upholding our journalistic standards.
Each story on our website has a "Report a Typo" link at the bottom of the page where you can alert us to any issues with the story.
We immediately review each report of potential errors or need for clarification that we receive and resolve it as quickly as possible.
Online Public Inspection File
View KTRK's Public Inspection files at FCC.gov
KTRK's quarterly Children's Television Programming Reports (FCC 398) are available in the station's online public file on the FCC website.