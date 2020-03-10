about ABC13

Contact ABC13 KTRK-TV in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON -- Thanks for visiting ABC13.com! We appreciate your interest and would like to hear from you.

ABC13 is Houston's ABC television station. We are part of the ABC Owned Television Stations group, owned by the Walt Disney Company.

KTRK Television - ABC13


3310 Bissonnet
Houston TX 77005
Business Phone: 713-666-0713

President & General Manager: Wendy Granato
News Director: Rehan Aslam
General Sales Manager: Mark Mahoney
Vice President-Technology: Tim Hinson
Director of Community Engagement: Brandon De Hoyos

KTRK is an equal-opportunity employer. Please visit our jobs listings for more details.

Closed Captioning Help


Direct Phone Line/TTY: (713) 663-4652

Fax Number: (713) 663-4648
Email Address: KTRK-TV.CaptionHelp@abc.com

Advertising Opportunities


713-663-4664
General Sales Manager: Mark Mahoney
Marketing/Sponsorship Opportunities: Kristi Strawn
Digital Opportunities: Tammy Guest

Community Events and Requests for Eyewitness News Talent:


Brandon De Hoyos, Director of Community Engagement
Direct Phone Line: 713-663-8712
Email: brandon.dehoyos@abc.com
Check out our Houston community events calendar

Click here to submit a community event to ABC13

ABC13 Eyewitness News


If you're submitting a news tip, there are several ways to do it. You can either fill out the form below or call our tip line at 713-669-1313.



Corrections Policy


We are committed to upholding our journalistic standards.

Each story on our website has a "Report a Typo" link at the bottom of the page where you can alert us to any issues with the story.

We immediately review each report of potential errors or need for clarification that we receive and resolve it as quickly as possible.

Online Public Inspection File


View KTRK's Public Inspection files at FCC.gov

KTRK's quarterly Children's Television Programming Reports (FCC 398) are available in the station's online public file on the FCC website.
