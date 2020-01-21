abc13 plus eado

Comic raises money for teachers at EaDo comedy club

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Corey Evans doesn't get nervous while performing stand-up comedy in front of his peers.

As a seventh grade teacher, he's grown a pretty tough skin.

"I've been teaching for about six years and I've been a stand-up comic for about six years," he explained. "So, I've always been a teacher and a comedian at the same time."

Evans, who goes by another name in the classroom, decided to combine his two loves and help others in the process.

His comedy showcase "On a School Night?" at The Secret Group in EaDo raises money for local teachers and students.

"I teach students with special needs, so I have a lot of sensory things that my students might need," explained recipient Nicole Anders, who teaches at Longfellow Elementary.

Evans is part of a growing comedy scene in the area.

The Secret Group opened three years ago.
"There were something like 15 clubs in the 80s and then it went down to two comedy clubs a few years ago when we opened, so there was sort of this vacuum," explained GM and owner Stephen Brandau.

Local comics now perform at the venue every night.

"We have probably 200 to 300 active comics in Houston, so clearly there's a lot of talent there," Brandau said.

For more information, you can visit their website.

You can find Anders' Amazon Wish List here.

ABC13+ shines a spotlight on the stories that deserve to be told in communities all around our viewing area. For a full week, ABC13+ highlights positive stories about the people, places and events in a specific community.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through the ABC13+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustoncomedyabc13 plus eadocomedianteacherabc13 plus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS EADO
8th Wonder Brewery's secret ingredient is a passionate staff
Dynamo opening house to fans amid shake-ups in offseason
EaDo has endless nightlife choices for all
Breakfast spot in EADO perfect for tacos on-the-go
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wife accused of murdering husband: 'It was an accident'
Houston marathon runner dies after heart attack during race
Crash after 'meet up' leads to dog's death
Store owner shot man who claimed to have gun, worker says
Police looking for monkey that escaped during burglary
ABC13 Evening News for January 20, 2020
Crosby woman dies from flu after trip to Israel, family says
Show More
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in front of her children
Raveneaux Country Club to be turned into retention basin
8th Wonder Brewery's secret ingredient is a passionate staff
Gun believed to be used in student's shooting death found
Mom in custody after baby dies of meth intoxication
More TOP STORIES News