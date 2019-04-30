14 coaches face off in Whataburger jalapeño-eating contest: Video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5275166" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Coaches from the Northwest Baseball Association will compete to see who can eat the most jalapeños in 60 seconds.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sixty seconds. Fourteen coaches. One spicy challenge.Coaches from the Northwest Baseball Association went head-to-head Monday night for one Texas-sized competition: a jalapeño-eating contest.Whataburger partnered with the coaches at the restaurant on Tomball Parkway near Antoine Drive.On the line: free Whataburger for a year, and the bragging rights that come with consuming the most jalapeños in 60 seconds.Before the competition, Whataburger Director of Operations Kirby Mynier was looking forward to heating things up."Jalapeños are a signature topping at Whataburger, and we're thrilled to spice things up with a fair, spirited competition between the coaches from the Northwest Baseball Association," Mynier said. "We wish the coaches the best of luck in this brief, yet intense, contest and we'll be ready to serve them with a large, cold beverage as soon as it's over!"Young baseball players and their families screamed as coaches jumped right into the competition, some taking jalapenos two at a time.In the end, only one coach was victorious, completely clearing his plate of the spicy peppers.The event also featured family-friendly activities, including a face painter and special Whataburger giveaways to the first 100 guests.