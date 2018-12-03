Former first couple Bill and Hillary Clinton's tour stop in Sugar Land has been postponed after the death of former President George H.W. Bush.The Clintons are touring the country for an event called "An Evening With The Clintons," and were expected to appear Tuesday at Smart Financial Centre.The venue announced the Clintons will be in Washington D.C. that night to pay their respects to Bush 41 and his family, and a new date will be announced in the future.Prime seats for the event were sold for $700, with the least expensive tickets at some of the events selling for around $70.