Bill and Hillary Clinton postpone Sugar Land visit for Bush funeral

Former first couple Bill and Hillary Clinton are coming to a city near you.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Former first couple Bill and Hillary Clinton's tour stop in Sugar Land has been postponed after the death of former President George H.W. Bush.

The Clintons are touring the country for an event called "An Evening With The Clintons," and were expected to appear Tuesday at Smart Financial Centre.

The venue announced the Clintons will be in Washington D.C. that night to pay their respects to Bush 41 and his family, and a new date will be announced in the future.

Prime seats for the event were sold for $700, with the least expensive tickets at some of the events selling for around $70.

Smart Financial Centre released this statement on their website Monday:
"Due to the passing of President George H.W. Bush, the event at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 featuring President and Secretary Clinton is being re-scheduled. President and Secretary Clinton will instead travel to Washington D.C. to pay their respects to President Bush and his family. The new date will be announced once confirmed. "
